Hike for Hospice returns to Crescent Beach

Walkers pace off in the 2016 Hike for Hospice. - File photo
Walkers pace off in the 2016 Hike for Hospice.
— image credit: File photo
  • by  Staff Writer - Peace Arch News
  • Surrey posted Mar 28, 2017 at 3:00 PM

The White Rock & South Surrey Hospice Society's annual Hike for Hospice is less than six weeks away.

The 15th annual event – an awareness and fundraiser for hospice programs and services – is set for 9 a.m. till noon on May 7 at Blackie Spit Park (3136 McBride Ave.).

Proceeds are to go towards providing physical and emotional care to the terminally ill, and bereavement support after the death of a loved one.

The hike event includes refreshments, music and more. All hikers receive a swag bag (while quantities last).

To register ($20), visit www.whiterockhospice.org

Participants are encouraged to collect pledges, then turn out May 7 for a one-, three- or five-kilometre walk/run.

Last year, the hike raised $15,500.

For more information, call 604-531-7484.

 

