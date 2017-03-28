Explore wildflowers and wetlands at Glen Valley Regional Park.

On Sunday, April 9, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., amble through the protected West Creek Wetlands with a guide, to see wildflowers and animals awaken for spring. This free activity, presented with Langley Environmental Partners Society is appropriate for participants aged 13 and up.

Registration is required.

Register online anytime, use barcode 6847 at www.metrovancouveronline.org or call 604-432-6359 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find out about other Metro Vancouver programs, visit the events calendar at www.metrovancouver.org.