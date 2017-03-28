- Home
Guided Mt. Wells hike goes Friday
If you’re looking to get some fresh air now that spring is here, there’s a guided adults-only hike on Friday (March 31) that may just be what you’re looking for.
If you’ve never hiked to the summit of Mount Wells in Langford, the Capital Regional District’s parks department is encouraging you do just that from 1 to 3 p.m., with one of their park naturalists. Early spring wildflowers will like be out in bloom by then and it should be quite the view to enjoy.
This is a free event for those over the age of 18 but pre-registration is required. Phone 250-478-3344 for more information.
katie@goldstreamgazette.com
