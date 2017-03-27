The University of Victoria History Department and the Centre for Asia-Pacific Initiatives explore The Legacy of JapaneseCanadian Redress: A Reflection / An Assessment today (Wednesday, March 29).

On Sept. 22, 1988, Japanese Canadians finally achieved their goal of “justice in our time” for their wrongful internmentduring the 1940s; on that day, the National Association of Japanese Canadians signed a redress agreement.

In this afternoon’s public lecture, visiting lecturer Roy Miki, professor emeritus, Simon Fraser University, reflects on themajor elements of the association’s position, and the social and political contexts that shaped the formation of its redressmovement.

Miki will also offer an assessment of the legacy of redress and a comparative look at Japanese Canadian redress and theIndian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.

The talk runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in room C116 of UVic’s David Strong Building.^

Exploring an Act of Faith

UVic’s Centre for Studies in Religion and Society welcomes local writer and director Janet Munsil for Act of Faith: A New Playabout Disability and Belief Thursday, March 30.

The play follows a young woman with a spinal cord injury who after more than a decade in a wheelchair, has a dream ofhealing, in which she stands and walks. This latest play from Munsil, CSRS Artist in Residence, examines how the woman’srapid and unexpected recovery, attributed to her faith, could impact family, friends, healthcare providers and the disabilitycommunity.

Written for a future season at Vancouver’s Realwheels Theatre, Act of Faith explores certainty, identity, stigma and theembodiment of disability and faith.

This free public event combines a lecture with readings from the play, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in UVic’s room C118, DavidStrong Building.

Musical theatre showcase

Baritone Brett Polegato and pianist Robert Kortgaard journey to both sides of the Atlantic through songs and stories Friday,March 31.

The University of Victoria Orion Series in Fine Arts concert presents a varied program of musical theatre tunes fromGershwin and Stephen Sondheim to Noel Coward and Ivor Novello.

The duo will also coach a masterclass for UVic School of Music voice and piano students at 2:30 p.m. in the Phillip T. YoungRecital Hall, which is also open to the public.

Polegato appears regularly on stages around the world, including those of Lincoln Center, La Scala, the Opéra National deParis, the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. Kortgaard is one of the country’s most respected concert pianists, havingappeared with most of the leading orchestras and recital societies in Canada.

Admission is free and music begins at 8 p.m. in UVic’s Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building.