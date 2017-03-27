Aldergrove Basketball Club is bringing youth 'hoops' programs indoor for a spring session, free of charge.

A group of parents and other volunteers is bringing free basketball fun and skills development to Aldergrove boys and girls, starting this week.

Four Aldergrove parents — Aaron Campbell, Leigh-Anne and Brian Povey and Tracy Hall — have been coaching the boys and girls teams at Betty Gilbert Middle School, but now that the school season is over they have started up a new spring session.

They have arranged time slots after school on Monday, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (see schedule abelow on this page) for girls, boys and coed from March 27 to June 30 at Aldergrove Secondary’s and Betty Gilberts’ gymnasiums.

Youths from grades 6 to 12 are welcome to attend, and there is no fee charged.

“We want to ‘Make Aldergrove Basketball Great Again’,” says Campbell, who played basketball here during his school years.

He notes that basketball is popular here at the middle school level and he hopes to develop enough interest to reviive the game here at the high school level.

“Betty Gilbert has full teams every year but there is nothing at the high school level. We want to help make the kids better players by having them interact at the club, help each other and go through drills under parental supervision to develop their skills,” said Campbell.

He launched the Aldergrove Basketball Club facebook page to promote the cause and it’s currently got almost 500 members.

Youths will only have to sign in at the sessions and bring proper shoes with non-marking soles and athletic strip to participate.

A number of alumni from Aldergrove’s basketball programs in the past have also volunteered to come in and help coack the youths.

“We want them to learn the basics from an early age. And we didn’t want to charge anything because we don’t believe anyone should be turned away because of family finances.”

A total of 150 hours will be offered in the spring program and then the summer outdoor fun begins.

Currently the best outdoor basketball courts is at Shortreed elementary school, but organizers are hoping to fundraise for improvements to the courts at Parkside and the Athletic Park next to the high school.