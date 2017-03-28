- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Online dog licenses available
Owners can now buy dog licenses online from the City of Nelson.
Dog owners can now register their puppers online.
The City of Nelson has launched a new dog licensing program at nelson.docupet.com. The new program comes with an alert system for lost pets.
Licenses cost $30 for sterile dogs, or $70 for fertile dogs, last 365 days and include tags mailed to owners.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.