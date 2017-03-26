Members of the Langley Peewee A3 Eagles recently pitched in to remove litter from throughout the community, and the public is encouraged to follow their lead and take part in Clean Up Langley Day on Saturday, April 22.

Langleyites are being encouraged to take the lead of a group of local hockey players who care about their community.

The Township of Langley is encouraging residents to spend some time cleaning up neighbourhood streets, parks, trails, and waterways next month.

Give the gift of a little love to nature and the environment, said Christopher Combe, the solid waste coordinator for the Township of Langley.

During the sixth annual Clean Up Langley Day, hundreds of locals are expected to celebrate Earth Day by helping clean up the community.

“Clean Up Langley Day is the perfect opportunity to enhance the environment and make a difference in the community, while enjoying the great outdoors with your friends and neighbours,” Combe said.

It’s being held on April 22, when millions around the world are expected to celebrate Earth Day.

The Township is inviting people to take part in the clean up efforts between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Litter removal events will be held throughout the municipality, and community groups, businesses, families, and individuals are encouraged to pitch in and get involved.

“Whether you join a cleanup event or host one of your own, these efforts will have a great impact and keep our Township healthy and beautiful,” Combe said.

Participants can choose to work in a specific park or neighbourhood, and cleanups can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours. The event will be held rain or shine.

To participate, people can email adopt@tol.ca or call 604-532-7300 by April 14.

Supplies such as gloves, safety vests, garbage pickers, and garbage bags will be provided to those who register in advance.

Combe pointed to a recent community cleanup, where the Langley Peewee A3 Eagles, who this weekend brought home a silver from the provincials in Dawson Creek, conducted their own cleanup effort.

The team collected 45 bags of garbage between the Sportsplex in Walnut Grove and the George Preston Recreation Centre in Brookswood, all within less than two hours.

“We are so impressed by their initiative,” Combe said.

“In a perfect world, people would be responsible and dispose of their garbage and unwanted items properly in the first place. But, it is wonderful to see members of the community being proactive and showing they will not tolerate litter in the Township,” he added.

“These young people are a huge inspiration and we hope others follow their example and join us on Clean Up Langley Day.”

The event is being presented in partnership with the Township’s Adopt-a-Program and Sierra Waste Services.

For more information, people can also visit tol.ca/adopt.