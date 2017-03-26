Langley seniors will be holding an all-candidates meeting April 19.The event is being hosted by the Langley Seniors Community Action Table, Langley Senior Resources Society, and Langley Lodge, explained the lodge's executive director Debra Hauptman.

Running it something like a speed dating event, an all-candidates meeting next month – specific for seniors – is being presented by the Langley Seniors Community Action Table.

“It’s imperative to give seniors a chance to be heard,” said Kathy Reddington, co-chair of the LSCAT.

That’s why her group is partnering with the Langley Senior Resources Society and Langley Lodge to hold a provincial all-candidate meeting ahead of the May election.

“I think that they often feel that… they’re lost in the shuffle,” Reddington said, noting the last election forum they held proved very successful and that participating seniors felt their concerns were received.

The event is Wednesday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 20676 Fraser Hwy.

Although Langley is now made up of four different provincial ridings, this event will be restricted to the two main constituencies of Langley and Langley East, Reddington said.

It will follow a different format, that Reddington said is similar to speed dating, where each of the candidates will be give a chance for a brief introductory remark, then they move around the room to talk with guests at different tables and answer questions.

Reddington said this formate offers a more intimate setting and more opportunity for discussion.