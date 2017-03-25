- Home
Zombie horde
Parker Warren, left, Nathan Delves and Aiden Craig have their faces painted as Pikachu, zombies or both, while instrument maker Robin Shakelton provides live entertainment at the Island Roots Market Co-op Farmers Market’s first market of the spring last Wednesday at Pleasant Valley Hall. The market runs Wednesdays at the hall from October until May when it moves back outdoors to Beban Park.
