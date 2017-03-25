  • Connect with Us

Nimrat Gill Remembered during vigil

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun joined over 400 at Civic Plaza to honour and remember Nimrat Gill. - John Morrow photo
  Abbotsford posted Mar 25, 2017 at 7:00 PM

A crowd of over 400 were on hand to honour and remember 3 year old Nimrat Gill on Saturday evening at Civic Plaza..  Nimrat, the girl who died, after initially being assessed and sent home from Abbotsford Regional Hospital's emergency ward was fondly remembered.  A candlelight vigil followed several short speeches from dignitaries and family.

