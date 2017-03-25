- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Nimrat Gill Remembered during vigil
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun joined over 400 at Civic Plaza to honour and remember Nimrat Gill.
A crowd of over 400 were on hand to honour and remember 3 year old Nimrat Gill on Saturday evening at Civic Plaza.. Nimrat, the girl who died, after initially being assessed and sent home from Abbotsford Regional Hospital's emergency ward was fondly remembered. A candlelight vigil followed several short speeches from dignitaries and family.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.