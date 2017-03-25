Storyteller and educator Fern Gabriel led walking tours Saturday in a new joint effort between Kwantlen First Nation and the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

PHOTO: About 20 people attended the walk on the morning of March 25. It started with the group facing north as storyteller Fern Gabriel offered a welcome and song. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Kwantlen First Nation and the Fort Langley National Historic Site have lived side by side for almost two centuries.

Their shared history is being spotlighted in springtime walks hosted by Kwantlen storyteller Fern Gabriel. The main focus is the salmon, its significance, harvest and processing in the past.

Kwantlen First Nation in partnership with the Fort Langley National Historic Site offer free one-hour walking tours on both Saturday, March 25. They are also slated for March 26 at 11 a.m. and noon.

People interested in the tour should meet at the historic site entrance, near the sculptures by local artist Drew Atkins.

For more information, call 604-888-5556.