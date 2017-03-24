Rev. Andrew Twiddy of the Anglican Parish of St. Anne and St. Edmund is one of the organizers of Spirituality Beyond Borders, an upcoming conference, webcast and workshop series promoting multi-faith messaging.

People of faith on the mid-Island can concentrate on what they have in common, rather than the ways they are different.

Nanaimo’s Bethlethem Centre will host an upcoming conference and workshop series called Spirituality Beyond Borders.

Rev. Andrew Twiddy of the Anglican Parish of St. Anne and St. Edmund is joining with retired Roman Catholic bishop Remi De Roo and others to co-ordinate educational programming inclusive of different religions.

The conference in Nanaimo from April 3-6 will be followed by a webcast from April 6-8.

Twiddy has already seen a multi-faith approach work, pointing to an event earlier this month at his church that involved dances from Islamic, Buddhist, Hindu and Christian traditions.

He said he had a conversation with a parishioner who had reservations about using the word ‘Allah’ in a Christian church; Twiddy assured her that it means ‘God’ and has the similar sound and same meaning as the Aramaic words ‘Elah’ and ‘Allaha’ that Jesus would have used when he prayed. It makes it worthwhile, the reverend said, “if you can have one person have an experience like that … where they start to change and open up their sense of who they belong to, so that it’s not just the people who look like me.”

Presenters at the conference will include De Roo, Joanne Sales, Pearl Gervais and Ron Klusmeier. De Roo, former chairman of the B.C. Human Rights Commission, is an “iconic figure,” Twiddy said.

“He’s really carried a flag for a lot of people in bringing positive change in society,” said the reverend.

The conference will include Sufi dance, Islamic chanting, multi-faith music and more.

“It’s done in a way that’s very accessible. It’s easy to participate in,” Twiddy said.

He agreed multi-faith messaging seems more important considering current events and the intolerance that exists.

“I think the risk of working from fear to demonize other people who look different and speak different from us is heightened in today’s world,” said Twiddy. “And so it’s even more important that we make attempts to break down those barriers and go beyond stereotypes and look for common language and common ground.”

For more information, please visit http://staste.ca/spirituality-beyond-borders/.

sports@nanaimobulletin.com