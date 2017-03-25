The Walmart Foundation has donated $54,439 to the Abbotsford Community Services Food Bank.

"This grant has meant a huge improvement for our food bank," manager Dave Murray said in a release. "Not only have we improved the quality of our coolers and freezer, we have doubled our capacity to obtain and store product. We want to express our appreciation for this opportunity. It has improved our operation significantly!"

The donation is part of a larger $2.6 million grant from the foundation to food banks across Canada.

"Walmart Foundation is demonstrating a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment to strengthening the food banking network's ability to provide more food and specifically fresh food to Canadians in need," the release states.