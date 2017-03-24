Burning season is starting soon, and Langley Township firefighters want to avoid anything that could spark a brush fire or barn fire, like this one in 2016, which started on a vacant lot.

Langley Township residents looking to burn yard debris can do it this April, but only if they have a permit and follow the regulations.

The fire department will issue burning permits from April 1 to 30.

They will also be issuing tickets to those without permits or those who leave their fires unattended, said assistant fire chief Pat Walker.

“Absolutely zero tolerance,” said Walker of the department’s stance on fires without permits.

The ticket is $200 for a fire without a permit.Even with a permit, fires can only be lit with the permission of the property owner, they must have a means of controlling the fire – typically a pressurized hose – and they must monitor it while it burns.“They cannot leave the fire unattended,” Walker said.

If firefighters arrive and find an unattended fire, they can issue a ticket even if there is a permit in place.“It’s happened on numerous occasions,” said Walker.

Urban areas of Aldergrove, Brookswood, Fort Langley, Murrayville, Walnut Grove, and Willoughby can’t have burning at all. Properties must be half an acre or larger and be surrounded by similarly-sized or larger properties.

Permits can be picked up at Fire Hall Six in Murrayville, at the Township Civic Facility, at the Operations Centre, and at community recreation centres.For more information, visit tol.ca.