Mission Friends of the Library will hold a Spring Book Sale on Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mission Library, 33247 Second Ave.

The Spring Book Sale offers a great assortment of books for all ages, as well as CDs, DVDs, and magazines. Tell your friends and don’t miss your chance to get some great deals. There will be something for everyone!

The Spring Book Sale is made possible with the help and support of the Mission Friends of the Library.

The Mission Library is a member of Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL).

Hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 604-826-6610 or visit facebook.com/FVRLMissionLib.