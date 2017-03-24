The City of Castlegar is inviting residents, businesses, and service groups to participate in its Adopt-a-Road program.

Since the first adopt-a-road clean up happened in 2006, program volunteers have been working to keep Castlegar streets clean.

Litter on streets, sidewalks and road right-of-ways is not only unsightly, but also bad for the environment. The adopt-a-road program gives people a chance to make a local impact, the city said in a release.

Participants in the program agree to adopt a section of road right-of-way and keep it clean. The City of Castlegar recognizes the participants by posting signs acknowledging the efforts on the designated roadway.

Castlegar's road network is divided into areas and participants must agree to take care of the entire length of road within the selected area. Segments are approximately two kilometres long. The commitment is for two years and must include a minimum of two cleanups per year.

The city will provide volunteers with high visibility vests and trash bags and arrange for trash pick-up if requested. Trash grabbers, road warning signs and traffic cones are also available.

Applications are available at Castlegar Civic Works and castlegar.ca and should be forwarded to the civic works department once completed. To find out which road segments are available contact the program coordinator at 250-365-5979.

Successful applicants must attend a short training session to ensure that they are able to carry out the program safely.

"The City of Castlegar does not want anyone injured while collecting refuse and debris from the road rights-of-way and boulevards, and participants must be aware of the risks involved," reads the program brochure. Safety is also the reason that participants must be at least 13 years old.

More information about the program and volunteer responsibilities can be found on the city's website.