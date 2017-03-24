Andrew Fraser walks his two Cane Corso dogs – named Duncan and Hamish – on a regular basis.

Andrew Fraser, who lives in West Heights, walks his two Cane Corso dogs – named Duncan and Hamish – on a regular basis.

He hitches the dogs to a home built wagon and leads them around the neighborhood.

Once a week, the trio head down to Oly’s Pet Food to pick up dog food and haul it home on the wagon.

Fraser said the walks help the dogs work of their youthful energy as they are only 22 months old. Once the dogs mature, they will weigh about 190 pounds each.