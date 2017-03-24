CREATIV FESTIVAL

The Creativ Festival takes place at Tradex on Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features vendors in sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, crafting and more. Also more than 70 hours of classes, seminars and free on-stage shows. Info: creativfestival.ca

GERMAN SING-ALONG

A German sing-along takes place Saturday March 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (corner of Ware and Marshall). Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. Info: Anneliese at 604-859-0822

LIFEBRIDGE BENEFIT

Award-winning singer Brian Doerksen performs Saturday, March 25 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Legal Grounds Coffee House, 31216 King Rd. A married couple will also share their journey through addiction. This is a fundraiser for LifeBridge Ministries. Tickets are $20 at the House of James or $25 at the door.

BILL DURST PERFORMS

Bill Durst – an award-winning Canadian blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter – performs Saturday, March 25 at the Eagles hall, 33868 Essendene Ave., from 7 to 11 p.m. Seven of his songs have been national radio hits. Tickets are $20 in advance at Long & McQuade, Jazz-Ma-Tazz and the Eagles lounge or $25 at the door (limited tickets available).

KIDS CANCER RIDE

Bob Ahuja of Abbotsford is participating in the Sears National Kids Cancer Ride in September and needs to raise $25,000 for his registration fee. He is holding a fundraiser on Sunday, March 26 at Townhall Public House (33720 South Fraser Way) until 8 p.m. The cost is $25, which includes a burger (veggie, chicken or beef) and a drink (beer, wine, highball or pop). Those under 19 years old are welcome with a guardian. For tickets, call 604-897-3181.

HOMINUM MEETS

Hominum Fraser Valley meets at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27. This is an informal discussion and support group to help gay, bisexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. For information and meeting location, call Art at 604-462-9813 or Don at 604-329-9760.

LEARNING PLUS

Abbotsford Learning Plus presents two classes next week in its winter series. Both sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), 2499 McMillan Rd. The topic on Tuesday, March 28 is Tolstoy and Peace: Still Relevant. The Topic on Thursday, March 30 is Lest We Forget. Cost per class is $5, plus the $2 ARC drop-in fee. Info: 778-808-7377 or learningplus.ca

GARDEN CLUB

Abbotsford Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at Abbotsford Middle School, 33231 Bevan Ave. Learn about micro irrigation with Whalen Bishop of Vancouver Irrigation. Newcomers are welcome.

WATERMEDIA SOCIETY

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at W. J. Mouat Secondary, art room 307. A painting demo with artist Laurie Thomasson will be focused on “What can I do With My Background?” Bring a prepared abstract background on either watercolour paper or canvas, as well as your watercolour or acrylic paints. The drop-in fee for non-members is $5. For membership information, call Carol Portree at 604-850-9694 or visit myartclub.com

DAY OF UNITY

Abbotsford Nar-Anon Family Groups hold a Day of Unity and Motivation on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3845 Gladwin Rd. The event includes inspirational speakers and fellowship with other Nar-Anon members. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $16, including a light breakfast and full lunch. Info: Mona at reachteach@telus.net

JAM SESSION

An open acoustic jam takes place every Monday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Legal Grounds Coffeehouse, 33775 Essendene Ave. Info: John at 604-853-6919

LIBRARY CHAMPIONS

Library Champion volunteers are needed. This opportunity is open to new immigrants who are permanent residents but are not yet Canadian citizens. Sponsored by NewtoBC, this initiative offers volunteers the benefits of learning more about local libraries and the community, and the opportunity to pass on this information to other immigrants new to Abbotsford. An information session takes place Wednesday, April 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Library, 33355 Bevan Ave. Visit newtobc.ca to register.

FOR SEXAHOLICS

Sexaholics Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery for men and women who want to stop their sexually self-destructive thinking and behaviour. Abbotsford SA meets every Saturday at 8 a.m. For information and location, email abbotsfordsa1@gmail.com. See also www.sa.org.

ALATEEN MEETS

Alateen, a part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for young people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, whether it’s a parent, sibling or friend. The group meets every Tuesday in Abbotsford at the Home Society (31581 South Fraser Way), starting at 7:15 p.m. Info: 604-855-1942 or 604-826-5100

MOOD DISORDERS

The Mood Disorders Association support group in Abbotsford meets the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Services (2420 Montrose Ave.) It is open to those who have mood disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and panic attacks. Friends and family are also invited. Info: Christine at 604-854-9404

ABBY SCRIBBLERS

The Abby Scribblers meet on alternate Mondays at Legal Grounds Coffeehouse, 33775 Essendene Ave. The group is for those who like short stories and/or want to write their own. Those interested can call Anne Bergman at 604-853-6091 or email cabergman@telus.net

S-ANON SESSIONS

S-Anon is a 12- step program of recovery for family members and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s sexaholism/sex addiction. The group meets Wednesdays in Abbotsford at the HOME Society (31581 South Fraser Way, right-side entrance), starting at 7 p.m. Info: abbotsfordsanon1@telus.net and sanon.org

BLIND SOCIETY

The Blind and Visually Impaired Society meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Legacy Sports Centre, #4 - 3270 Trethewey St. Info: 604-626-0643

CARPET BOWLING

Carpet bowling takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Cost is $1.25. Info: 604-853-5532

TOPS IN WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-profit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. For information about evening chapters in Abbotsford and Mission, call Jacquie at 604-556-0535. For daytime chapters, phone Peter at 604-702-8338.