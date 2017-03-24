Aaron Parker, principal of Victoria High School.

1. It’s Sunday morning, what are you having for breakfast?

Poached eggs, sourdough toast with grilled zucchini from the garden.

2. If you didn’t do what you did for a living, what would you be?

I originally wanted to work in contract law. Oh, the glamorous aspirations of youth.

3. What’s playing in your music player right now?

I mostly listen to podcasts. I follow Kurtenblog Radio and several fantasy baseball podcasts.

4. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Uncourteous queuing.

5. What’s the best thing about living in Victoria?

A tie between the weather and the ocean.

6. What’s your favourite movie(s)?

Recently really enjoyed The Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

7. Which person, alive or dead, would you have dinner with?

My grandparents when they first met. Formative influences in my life who were raised in, or immigrated to, Canada in a pivotal time for our country.

8. What’s your favourite vacation destination?

It was Victoria, I would say Portland now that I live here.

9. If you could have one super power, what would it be?

The ability to find missing keys, wallets and Apple TV remote controls.

10.What’s the one thing you haven’t done that you’d love to do?

See the Vancouver Canucks win the Stanley Cup.

11. If you could see one concert, what would it be?

The Shins, a favourite band that I have never seen live.

12. What is your favourite TV show?

Arrested Development.

13. What’s your dream car?

Nissan Leaf.

14. What is your favourite place to dine?

The Noodle Box.

15. What are your words to live by?

Never live by words.