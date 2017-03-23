A team was out in early March cleaning up at James Anderson Park in Willoughby, and they’ll be back.

Volunteers are still needed to help clean up at Sendall Gardens in Langley on April 1.

The Lower Mainland Green Team is in Langley several times this spring.

They started with digging up Himalayan blackberry at the James Anderson Park in Willoughby last month, and the Green Team of Canada’s founder and executive director Lyda Salatian said they’ll be back there to continue that work during at least two more plant pulling sessions on April 8 and May 13.

“Digging up Himalayan blackberries is not an easy job,” Salatian said, noting they have to cut down the cane and then dig out the crowns if there’s any hope of eliminating the invasive species.

“We don’t want to have to come back every six months,” she said, noting they’re only targeting two sections in the large park, one near the playground, and another along 66th Avenue.

“We’re not even touching the forested area,” Salatian said.

They’ll be following up again this fall with a further cleanup and then planting of native plants – when there’s less maintenance required and more rain to help get the new plants established.

In the meantime, the teams is also going to be tackling some blackberries, as well as pulling ivy, and trying to eradicate some of the periwinkle at the Langley City park of Sendall Gardens.

• Click here to see more photos from the recent cleanup

There’s no experience necessary, Salatian insisted, noting the Green Team also provides gloves, tools, and refreshments as needed.

The projects typically attract between 15 to 30 volunteers, ranging in age and coming from throughout the Lower Mainland. But on some more popular or easy-to-get-to cleanups, she said they’ve had as many as 60 people come out to lend a hand.

“We engage volunteers in outdoor hands-on habitat restoration – invasive species removals, planting of native species, cleanups,” she explained.

To register, or find out more about participating in such events in Langley, visit the Lower Mainland Green Team’s MeetUp or Facebook pages.

Each of the cleanup sessions run from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the designated days.

Those who take part will benefit in multiple ways, Salatian said.

“Those who participate will meet new people, learn about the environmental issues parks face, m ake a positive impact on biodiversity, connect with nature, learn the importance of responsible citizenship, get outdoor conservation career experience, get exercise, gain volunteer hours (we provide letters), and have fun!”

The meetup component seems to be the most alluring aspect of these projects.

“More most, it’s a cool new activity that gets people outside doing something positive for the environment.”

The very first Green Team initiative was held March 6, 2011 at the Campbell Valley Regional Park, Salatian explained. Since then, there’s a large demand for their efforts in Langley, and she credits the Township and the City alike with providing them financial support and direction.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” Salatian said.

Click on this link to sign up: https://www.meetup.com/the-lower-mainland-green-team/ or https://www.facebook.com/LowerMainland GreenTeam/