The benefits of murder and mystery...

Patrick Witwicki, right, executive director with Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO), hands Christine Leduc, left, Canadian Parents for French (CPF) president, a cheque for $500 from the organization to support CPF this year. The proceeds came from AFFNO’s Murder Mystery fundraiser night. - Kevin Campbell
— image credit: Kevin Campbell
  • by  Kevin Campbell - The Northern View
  • Prince Rupert posted Mar 24, 2017 at 6:00 AM
