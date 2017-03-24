- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
The benefits of murder and mystery...
Patrick Witwicki, right, executive director with Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO), hands Christine Leduc, left, Canadian Parents for French (CPF) president, a cheque for $500 from the organization to support CPF this year. The proceeds came from AFFNO’s Murder Mystery fundraiser night.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.