Rossland’s brewery was voted Fan Favourite of the Fest for the third year in a row at the fourth annual Beer Goggles Craft Beer Fest over the weekend.

The craft beer festival took place on Friday and Saturday, with 13 B.C. breweries participating. At the end of the event, co-owners of Rossland Beer Co. Ryan Arnaud and Petri Raito were once again called to the top of the podium to claim the award for Fan Favourite of the Fest.

“We love the event, [and] we thank Red Mountain for putting it on every year,” said Raito. “It’s gaining steam as far as credibility and just being awesome in general. It’s a really professional event.”

Raito and Arnaud were pouring their 7 Summits Milk Stout and their Hugh Hefeweizen over the weekend.

“They seem to be crowd pleasers and [people] also appreciate that there’s a whole lot of love that goes into that beer,” said Raito.

Of the 13 breweries that attended Beer Goggles this year, five were new to the festival, including the brewery that claimed second place for fan favourite, Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks from Richmond, and the brewery that claimed third place, Trail Beer Refinery, which opens this Saturday.

Nicole Briggs, marketing and events manager for Red Mountain Resort, is pleased with the way the festival is growing.

“We have increased this event since its inception four years ago. We’re now at 13 breweries, we started with nine, and five of them were brand new … which is pretty cool,” she said. “The other few have been here since the beginning, which is good because they’re supporting the event.”

Briggs said that Red Mountain Resort is hoping to grow next year’s event further.

“The event was sold out four days in advance and we could have easily sold more tickets, so the idea next year is to increase it somehow,” she said.