Cover of the latest West Kootenay Bride magazine.

West Kootenay Bride magazine published by Black Press has just hit local shelves.

The free magazine features great articles to help you prepare for the upcoming wedding season whether you are the happy couple or the family, friend, or guest of someone planning an upcoming wedding.

Ever daydream about water skiing right up to your beach wedding location? That is exactly what Clay Mitchell does in “Gliding on water to say I do.” Mitchel and Mya McLaighlin tied the knot in a ceremony that reflected who they are as a couple.

In “Home is where your love is” learn how to set up your first home with Feng Shui principles. The article focuses on three primary areas — the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

“Sunshine and string lights” tells the story of how Nelson native Scott Millard came home from Ontario to marry Michelle Roberts at Georama Growers.

In “To DIY or not — That is the question” Andrea K. Bell looks at the ups and downs of taking on planning a wedding yourself and presents some of the perks of having a wedding planner at your disposal.

Who should be the first person to hear that a couple has become engaged? When is it appropriate to post the news on social media? Are electronic invitations appropriate? These question and more are answered by wedding etiquette expert Burl Colins in “Modern manners for today’s wedding.” The article also addresses questions facing wedding guests such as taking cell phone photos and what kind of gifts to bring.

Even though it seemed that things were conspiring to confound Marie-Josee Bourgeois and Patrick St. Pierre’s perfect wedding day, “East Shore magic” tells the story of how everything turned out beautifully in the end.

Current wedding trends including flowers, dresses and cakes are explored in “2017 Wedding trends.” Look for a turn back to more traditional lines with lots of greenery and white florals.

Amy Robillard presents why she loves destination weddings in “Let’s fly away.” Since the average Canadian wedding costs about $25,000, more and more couples are considering destination weddings as a way to get more family and friend time for their money.

The magazine also features a wedding planning timeline and checklist and a budget-planning worksheet.

The included wedding directory lists vendors for everything from hair design, florists and invitations to photography and venues.

