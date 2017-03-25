Colwood Fire Rescue is looking for a few new members to add to its growing team.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter or would like to know what this entails, the department is hosting an information session at the hall (3215 Metchosin Rd.) next Wednesday, March 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Interested participants are required to register in advance for the event by contacting Joanne Topping, emergency services support co-ordinator, by phone at 250-478-8321 or by email to jtopping@colwood.ca.

Spouses and significant others are welcome to attend the session.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com