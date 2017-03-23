  • Connect with Us

VIDEO: Cloverdale Legion marks 90 years in community

  • by  Samantha Anderson - Cloverdale Reporter
  • Cloverdale posted Mar 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The Cloverdale branch 6 of the Royal Canadian Legion celebrated their 90th anniversary on Sunday, March 19.

The Legion was packed with legion members, locals, well-wishers, family and friends.

Marvin Hunt, MLA for Surrey-Panorama, Peter Fassbender, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood and Coun. Dave Woods attended, as did many Legion dignitaries, including Valerie MacGregor, vice president of B.C. Yukon Command, and number of representatives and dignitaries from legions in the Peace Arch Zone.

After the official ceremony, at which the Cloverdale was presented with a commemorative plaque by Woods on behalf of the city of Surrey, celebrators enjoyed an anniversary cake, entertainment by the Vancouver Travelling Band, a steak BBQ, and danced well into the night to the music of the Lori Jordan Band.

For more information on the Cloverdale Legion, visit: www.cloverdale.bc.ca/legion.

