  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Throwback Thursday: March 23, 2017

Can you help caption this scene from Langley
Can you help caption this scene from Langley's history?
— image credit: Langley Centennial Museum
  • Langley posted Mar 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM— updated Mar 23, 2017 at 12:39 PM

Each week, Langley Advance readers are invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny – for this historic Langley picture. Tell us what era you think it is. We provide information on the photo in the next edition.

Click HERE to submit your entry for this week’s photo for the March 23 edition.

This week’s prize is a gift card from Boston Pizza.

Last week’s photo was Langley Prairie teacher George Sluggett, photographed in the late 1800s.

The caption winner was Krystin Archibald, who suggested “Where did I leave my pot of gold?” We also had a suggestion by Peter Robert: "I wonder if Martha misses the farm?" and S. Firth suggested "Hi Mom, I've lost my cellphone!"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preference is given to Langley residents. Entrants must be 19 or older. The winner will beselected by a random draw of all entries. The contest is not open to employees of the Langley Advance or Black Press.

Winner will be notified by email and must pick up the prize as offered at the Langley Advance office, 6375 202nd Street.

The Langley Advance reserves the right to reject entries deemed unsuitable, libelous or otherwise objectionable. Please keep entries suitable for a family newspaper.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...