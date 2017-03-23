On behalf of local Rotary Clubs, Dr. Ron Lewis (left) presents a $4,000 cheque to Rigoberto Zamora Charuc to support a library bus program in Guatemala.

Two Abbotsford Rotary Clubs were among those that recently contributed $4,000 towards a library bus program in Antigua, Guatemala.

Dr. Ron Lewis recently presented a cheque in that amount on behalf of the following district 5050 Rotary Clubs: Abbotsford-Sumas, Abbotsford-Matsqui, Coquitlam, Chilliwack and Semiahmoo.

The money was given in Guatemala to Rigoberto Zamora Charuc, the founder and director of Probigua Proyecto Bibliotecas.

The library bus travels to remote areas of Guatemala to provide the only reading material for students – ranging in age from five to 15 – in 18 isolated “school” locations.

The program has been in operation for the past six years.