SLIDESHOW: Shamrocks and Holly fundraiser helps Surrey Christmas Bureau
NORTH DELTA — The annual "Shamrocks and Holly" fundraiser for Surrey Christmas Bureau was held Sunday at Kennedy's Sports Bar in North Delta.
Now freelance photographer Gord Goble was there to catch all the action.
The event featured live Celtic music by Copper Sky Trio and an energetic performance featuring dancers from the Steel School of Irish Dance.
Kennedy's is located at 11906 88 Ave.
