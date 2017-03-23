Eighty Years Ago

March 24, 1937

Langley Prairie was awarded the Langley Cribbage League championship at the annual cribbage banquet.

A 32-year-old Coghlan Road resident was killed while trying to determine why an explosive charge intended to blast some stumps hadn’t gone off.

Seventy Years Ago

March 26, 1947

Len Nicholas was elected president of the Langley Board of Trade. Martin Knudson was vice-president and W.L. Dence secretary-treasurer.

The Langley Memorial Hospital Fund had surpassed its $13,000 objective by $2,000.

Sixty Years Ago

March 21, 1957

City administrative staff prepared to move into the new City Hall from temporary quarters across from Langley Hotel.

City council expressed alarm at a 70.5 per cent increase in school taxation between 1955 and 1957.

Fifty Years AgoMarch 23, 1967Logan and Thornton Avenues were to be paved, at a cost of $48,500.

Alderman Bill Blair, owner of one of Langley’s pioneer farms, complained that the recently instituted homeowner grant was prompting farmers to subdivide their farms, to take advantage of the grants.

Marion Loewen and Maxine Harris were to take a trip to Victoria to receive their Gold Cords, the highest honours in Girl Guides.

Forty Years Ago

March 24, 1977

After 41 years of teaching, 24 of them in Langley, Al Angrignon retired as principal of Blacklock Elementary School.

The 208th Street Bridge over the Nicomekl River was re-opened after a two-week re-decking job.

Thirty Years AgoMarch 25, 1987

Langley School Board debated the province’s new Family Life Education Program aimed at increasing awareness of AIDS among students.

A $25,000 water test well drilling program in Brookswood was approved by Township council.

Twenty Years Ago

March 21, 1997

With 212.7 millimetres of precipitation recorded and about a third of the month left, it was already the wettest March ever.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident in a Brookswood parking lot. The stabbing occurred when the boy intervened in a dispute between to adult men.

Four Grade 11 Brookswood film and television program students, Lindsay Kiloh, Delahaye, Joe Hemsworth, and Ryan Singleton, were a winning team in the Stop Racism National Video Competition.

Langley City and Township were forced to throw in the towel: local officials were unable to stop the impending closure of the Langley provincial courthouse