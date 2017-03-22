Kelsey Bruce of Cedar Rim Nursery talks edible gardening, and how some people are scared to start seeds.

Given the blustery winter weather that has plagued Langley – and the Lower Mainland – during the past few months, it’s not surprising that gardeners have been slow to flex those green thumbs.

Consequently, business has been relatively slow to pick up at Cedar Rim Nurseries – and likely other garden centre in Langley – since it opened for the season, said Cedar Rim manager Kelsey Bruce.

It seems like a significant shift from last year, where spring flowers started poking their head out two week earlier than normal, Bruce said. This year, the launch to the season has come at least two weeks behind the norm – that’s meant more than a month difference for people to be planting and playing in the garden compared to 2016.

“It’s sad,” said Bruce, a life-long gardener who grew up underfoot of her parents in the greenhouses and gardens.

“Everyone seems to be tired of winter,” Bruce said, noting a resurgence after a few hours of sunshine this past weekend. “A lot of people are anxious to see some spring, looking for some colour… doing garden prep… they’re just itching to get outside.”

While many of those visitors are just anxious to see some colour, learn about the latest growing trends, and ponder their garden options, so far this season – much like last season – folks are searching out options for edible gardening.

“People are just so excited to grow their own food again,” Bruce said, noting how that interest has come full circle since her family started the centre close to 40 years ago.

People want edible options as a way to save money, but more important, they’re seeking food without chemical fertilizers and pesticide, said Corey Elliott, a member of the nursery’s sales team.

Orchards are almost a thing of the past, except on a few large farms in Langley. Even large lots gardens are being replaced with smaller lots and patio gardens, Bruce said.

She pointed to “incredible” increase in high-density homes in the nearby Willoughby area during the past three to five years, and noted that more and more young families can’t afford single-family homes and property.

“And, as yards are getting smaller, breeders are having to come up with new and different ways to get [customers] what they want in smaller packages,” Bruce added, saying extreme dwarf trees – including several fruit specimens that now max out at between six and eight feet tall – plus growing trees and with planter horizontally along fences and trellises are all the rage.

On the shrub or fruit tree end, customers have been asking lots of questions, so far this season, about the best raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and even strawberries – the thornless varieties in particular growing in popularity, Bruce said – noting these, veggies, and herbs are being mixed in with the home’s overall landscape.

CAPTION: Cedar Rim Nursery’s Corey Elliott said the goji berries are growing in popularity for gardeners, offering an ornamental and edible appeal.

“After all, it’s nature’s candy,” interjected Elliott, who said goji berry is in demand, people drawn to the berry because it’s relatively easy to grow and high in antioxidants.

Bruce pointed to another popular seller now, the fruit salad tree. Yes, as it sounds, it combines four different fruits (one on each branch) and literally provides the gardener a mix.

“That’s great, because it gives them variety without tying up extra space,” she elaborated.

And while it’s still too early to plant most vegetables, on the veggie front people are looking to get onions, rhubarb, and potatoes started and searching out seed options.

“There’s vegetables for every type of gardener,” Bruce said, noting she and her staff are anxious to help newbies to “ensure they have success.”

Likewise, aspiring new gardeners are coming in to learn more about herbs, and gaining an understanding of what can be started from seed and when to pick seedlings for the garden.

While the multi-season fascination with kale is dying off, consumers are asking lots about cauliflower.

Cedar Rim offers an edible container gardening workshop – but it’s a ways off. There are two sessions being held, Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26, at 6 p.m., where they invite participants to create their own 16-inch container filled with vegetables and herbs that can produce edibles all summer long.

The cost for that workshop is $35, and pre-registration is required at www.cedarrim.com or with the cashiers at the garden centre.

Another container gardening session, not limited to vegetables, is set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. It will focus on what annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and veggies can be kept in containers.