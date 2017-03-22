According to Langley gardener Pam Erikson, it's time to assess the winter damage – maybe with plans to soon start planting more hardy perennials.

by Pam Erikson

Special to the Langley Advance

For the past month, our phone has been ringing off the hook with questions about our gardens after one of the worst winters we can remember. As myself and husband Tom are both gardeners – privately and professionally – and nursery owners in the Lower Mainland for more than 30 years, we have long been used to hearing people say ‘If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes!”

We have also been very spoiled during the last two years, as we enjoyed uncommonly warm days where we were able to work in the garden right through the winter – a gardener’s dream!

This year has not been quite the same experience.

While we have no concerns about hardy perennials and bulbs – as far as the weather goes – my husband is an arbourist and is currently overloaded with repair to various damaged trees and shrubs.

In our own garden, we lost half a beautiful maple and a lot of branches from rhodos, smaller maples, etc. – not from the cold, but from the weight of the wet snow.

As you walk around the garden now, take note of those trees with broken branches; some may have left the tree looking lopsided, but most will fill in again.

Some will need to be pruned and/or tied up – the best example being the Thuya pyramidalis, commonly known as the pyramid cedar.

Everywhere we look, they are in disarray but can be fixed with a little care. The same goes for Buxus, all types of boxwoods. If they were tightly pruned prior to the snow, most will have been fine, but some again may need tieing up or pruning.

When the wet snow froze on the plants, that is when the worst damage occurred – just too much weight for most plants to handle.

As for perennials, the mainstay of many gardens, most are hardy to zones much colder than ours, so we have not had any concerns about their health in that respect.

However, one thing to watch for now are the mice. If you have moles, be assured that they are insectivore, and do not eat plants – only grubs, worms, etc. But the mice will utilize the mole tunnels to find warm and comfortable roots to live in beneath the snow and go unnoticed.

We encountered this many years ago and find it to be true every time we have extended snowfall.

One family of mice can do a tremendous amount of damage to both perennials, roses and bulbs – so keep your eyes open for mole tunnels and try to fill them, as soon as possible.

Now that the worst seems to be over, it is also extremely important to get out there and clean up any debris on the perennials, such as last years decaying foliage.

This debris makes perfect hiding spots for the dreaded slugs, who are anxious to nibble on new, fresh foliage.

Also be careful about how you deal with the slugs – too many people tend to use salt, which will alter the pH of your soil; some people use beer traps, but really – who wants to waste beer on slugs?

We will not know the full extent of how the winter helped to eradicate some of the pests, as extended cold weather can have an effect on many insects, hopefully not the beneficial ones.

Seeding of annuals can be done anytime now, although not outside yet. We use the May long weekend as our rule of thumb for putting anything tender outside, be it tropicals or annuals.

The weather may change quickly and everyone will be anxious to get planting, but have a little patience so that you don’t have to replant annuals a second time.

Fingers are now crossed that spring is almost here – and that is evident in the fact that some plants are already shooting up with just a few days of decent weather.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials in Langley and president of the Langley Garden Club