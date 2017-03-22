Discover the cultural connections between Fort Langley and the Kwantlen First Nation in a special adult-only event this Saturday (March 25).

From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Fort Langley National Historic Site, together with the Kwantlen First Nation, will take visitors on a journey of music, history and stories, from the Fort’s establishment in 1827 to today.

The evening will start with light snacks at lelem' Arts & Cultural Cafe, with wine and beer available for sale.

Afterwards, visitors will head over to the Fort’s Big House for music with M’Girl. This group is an ensemble of Indigenous women with stories and songs about their connection to nature.

The evening will wrap up with a bonfire and stories from Kwantlen storyteller Fern Gabriel.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at http://culturalnightatthefort.brownpapertickets.com/.