Maude Barlow is an award-winning author and chairperson of the Council for Canadians.

Water is one of the most important issues facing our times.

Maude Barlow, chairperson of the Council of Canadians, passionate water rights activist and award-winning author, will be in B.C. to discuss her latest book, Boiling Point: Government Neglect, Corporate Abuse, and Canada’s Water Crisis.

Speaking in Courtenay on April 6 at the Filberg Centre, she is joined by Vancouver Island water advocates, David Stapley and Coree Tull, who will highlight the issues we face here in the Comox Valley and in our province.

This public forum is relevant as we head into the May 9 provincial election. Topics of discussion will include Site C dam, the BC Water Sustainability Act, watershed health, Kinder Morgan pipeline, bottled water takings, fracking and the repercussions of international trade agreements including NAFTA.

Author of 18 books, proud recipient of 14 honorary doctorates, Barlow served as senior advisor on water to the United Nations General Assembly and was a key leader in the campaign to have water recognized as a human right by the United Nations.

“Water is life, and this is what drives me every day,” says Coree Tull, organizing director for Freshwater Alliance and second guest presenter at the evening’s public forum. “It’s time for world-class protection of waters in B.C. Right now, with the provincial election less than two months away there is a unique and important opportunity for British Columbians to shift the public discourse about freshwater protection and pressure the Government to add stronger regulations to the Water Sustainability Act (WSA).”

Joining the panel is well-known local water advocate David Stapley, program manager with the Comox Valley Conservation Partnership.

He will speak to watershed conditions, local boil water advisories, and approaches to address source drinking water quality and quantity issues for the Comox Lake Watershed.

The evening will open with the Kumugwe Dancers and close with Tina Filippino, song leader of Letz Sing. Copies of Boiling Point will be for sale and The Comox Valley Council of Canadians are hosting a special book signing opportunity with Barlow.

One of the world’s foremost water activists, Barlow has been on the front lines of the world’s water sustainability crisis for the past 20 years. On April 6 from 7-9 p.m. in the Conference Hall of Courtenay’s Florence Filberg Centre, she brings her wealth of experience and expertise to the Comox Valley, inviting us to take action to build a water-secure future that encompasses water restoration, conservation and protection.

The Council of Canadians, co-sponsoring the event with Freshwater Alliance, CV Conservation Partnership and CV Global Awareness Network welcomes you to join Barlow in what promises to be a compelling Public Forum.

