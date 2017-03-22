Dean Bauche, visiting artist from Saskatchewan, and Suzanne Davis celebrate a piece of art they created together at the L’Arche Outreach centre art program last year. One of the components of this year's festival is a series of workshops where artists with developmental disabilities will be paired with other artists to create self-portraits reflecting the theme ‘Belonging as I am.’

Artists across the Valley will collaborate in a festival that celebrates uniqueness and diversity this coming April.

‘Belonging as I am’ is its theme; L’Arche Comox Valley, a community of differently-abled people, is sponsoring this mixed-media exercise in creativity.

Writers are invited to create “poems or paragraphs” that portray who we are behind the many masks we don to navigate life and that celebrate the values of inclusion and diversity that are at the heart of L’Arche.

The festival consists of three separate but integrated elements. The first is a series of workshops where artists with developmental disabilities will be paired with other artists to create self-portraits reflecting the theme ‘Belonging as I am.’

The second will be an exhibit by visual artists across the Valley who have created works that interpret the same theme. Finally, writers are being asked to submit poetry, prose poetry or prose that explores identity, diversity and belonging.

Written submissions will be juried by a panel of local writers and five selected works will be published in the program available at the exhibition.

Entries should be no longer than 40 lines for poems or 1,000 words for prose and be submitted by April 12 (see below). Each work will be judged by how well the piece explores or illustrates the theme and its emotional impact and artistry.

Three of these written works that powerfully reflect the theme will be read at the exhibition by juried and/or L’Arche writers and all the juried written works will be displayed for several weeks at The Grotto Café on Fifth Street in Courtenay.

An additional feature of this year’s exhibition will be the invitation to one of the Valley’s foremost poets to respond creatively to one of the art pieces. It is hoped that future exhibitions will see a much greater collaboration between writers and visual artists who will create joint works that celebrate all aspects of belonging.

The workshops for those with developmental disabilities will be led by Dean Bauche, a well-known Saskatchewan artist and curator at Christ the King Church at 1599 Tunner Drive, Courtenay. Dean led a highly successful series of workshops last winter under the title, ‘The Art of Belonging.’

These workshops will continue through March and create self-portraits using collage techniques with pictures, print and computer graphics to portray how the artists see themselves as they are, as they imagine they could be and why belonging is important to them.

A public reception and exhibition of all the work created, written and visual, will take place on April 28 in the hall at Christ the King Church in Courtenay.

Writers interested in participating should submit their entries electronically by April 12 to artofbelonging@larchecomoxvalley.org and include their names and contact points.

For more information, call Tiss, volunteer co-ordinator, 250-871-6288, visit larchecomoxvalley.org, or drop by the L’Arche Outreach and Creative Arts Centre at 1001B Fitzgerald Ave. Courtenay.