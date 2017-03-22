Aldergrove residents Erin Schwaiger, Daineca Olson and Charlene DelMaestro are participants in Langley’s Total Makeover Challenge (TMC), and are planning a charity fundraiser with their group, "Nine Strong".

This is a task presented to them by the Shape Your World Society, host of the TMC, in an effort to encourage their leadership and teamwork skills.

Shape Your World Society aims to educate and support the emotional, physical and financial wellbeing of women and their families through workshops, seminars and programs.

The women involved in the challenge are given four weeks to choose a charity, write a comprehensive business plan, and organize and host a fundraiser of their choosing.

Erin Schwaiger said, “This task has shown me I have skills I had no idea I was capable of – which feels amazing.”

The women are excited to support Breakfast Club of Canada and Shape Your World society, with all profits being split between the two charities. The passion and hard work from all group members is apparent.

“The TMC and this fundraiser have had a significant impact on our lives – the changes we are seeing in ourselves and each other are more than we could have hoped for,” said Schwaiger.

The event will happen on Thursday, March 30 from 6-10 p.m. at the Townhall Public House, #101 – 19640 - 64 Avenue, Langley. Tickets are $20 and include a burger (veggie, chicken or beef), a beverage (beer, wine or pop), a side of fries and a chance at some door prizes. There will be a silent auction, entertainment, prizes and more. For tickets please contact 604-727-9723.