Comox Museum AGM will feature talk on early church history
On Saturday, March 25, the Comox Archives and Museum will hold its annual general meeting.
Local historian Judy Hagen will give a talk on ‘The Three Faces of Faith in the Comox Valley.’
Hagen will discuss the early history of the three main Comox Valley church congregations.
The early settlers — from 1862 forward — were either Anglicans, Catholics or Presbyterians.
Come and listen to Hagen’s presentation about church life in the early days of Comox Valley settlement.
The meeting will commence at 2 p.m. in the Lions Den, located behind the Comox Museum, at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox.
Call 250-339-2885 for further information.
