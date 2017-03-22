On Saturday, March 25, the Comox Archives and Museum will hold its annual general meeting.

Local historian Judy Hagen will give a talk on ‘The Three Faces of Faith in the Comox Valley.’

Hagen will discuss the early history of the three main Comox Valley church congregations.

The early settlers — from 1862 forward — were either Anglicans, Catholics or Presbyterians.

Come and listen to Hagen’s presentation about church life in the early days of Comox Valley settlement.

The meeting will commence at 2 p.m. in the Lions Den, located behind the Comox Museum, at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox.

Call 250-339-2885 for further information.