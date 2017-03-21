Hundreds of people filled the UBC Thunderbird parking lot on Saturday as players battled it out for the top spot in honour of Scott Trapp's memory.

Trapp, a Langley resident and a Delta Kappa Epsilon Phi Alpha Fraternity, lost his battle with cancer in December 2014 and in 2015, the fraternity renamed their annual cancer fundraiser in Trapp's memory.

This year's winning teams were Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle for the Tier 1 championship, the Surrey Selects for the Tier 2 victory, and Kappa Alpha Theta - UBC for their repeat title.

But the real victory was raising over $41,000 for the Cancer Society.

"We broke our donation goal of $35,000 halfway through the event and we are now at over $40,000," said Trapp's fraternity brother and tournament media coordinator Kieran O'Connor.

It wasn't just the money that made the day unforgettable.

"Other highlights were seeing high level of ball hockey and a great deal of community involvement and support," said O'Connor. "Seeing friends and family of participants, members of Delta Kappa Epsilon, and Scott Trapp’s family also made us felt very rewarded for our efforts."

All of Trapp's family, including his mother Lennie, his father Doug, and his sister Janelle, came out to the event.