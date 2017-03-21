John Gordon was a professional photographer who took up bird watching in a big way when he retired. Now, he's leading a talk on birding Monday in Langley.

Long-time Langley photographer and avid birder John Gordon is leading a workshop Monday, March 27 at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Langley, 10 to 11:30 a.m. on where to bird in the Lower Mainland.

“Non-birders most welcome,” Gordon said, noting the presentation includes a fast-moving slide presentation of interest to those just beginning and those more avid bird watchers, like him.

“It’s never too late to start birding.” Gordon said.

Details: www.kpu.ca/talk.