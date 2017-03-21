Mission's Academy of Cheer Excellence is opting a free class for those who bring in a food donation for the new St. Joseph’s Food Bank.

The class is called “Bring a Friend Beginner Cheer” and it runs on Friday, March 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. Admission is free with a donation to the food bank. The class takes place at 31510 Gill Ave. in Mission.

St. Joseph’s Food Bank, which is located at 32550 7th Ave. in Mission provides food distribution on the first and third Thursdays of every month at 9 a.m.