Proud Duncan Kiwanis member Lew Audy's 99th birthday was a big to-do last month for his many friends and family.

Until he was about 90, he was well known in the Valley as the "bread man" and collected day-old bread from several groceries in town and used his old van to deliver everything to the food bank. He gave up his licence at age 90 and retired from the role.

But that's not the only significant part he has played in his almost-century of living.

Duncan's Lew Audy served in England, Italy, France and Germany in the Second World War with the RC Service Corps, having joined up in Drumheller.

According to T.W. Paterson, who wrote a column about Audy's life in 2014, Audy and 30 others were assigned to the 4th Division Petrol Company of the 1st Armoured Division. Their job was to deliver gasoline.

Audy was on German soil when V-E Day was declared.

After getting home to Canada, he worked as a cole miner, tried wrestling, shoe repair, logging and road building, which is what brought him to the Cowichan Valley.

He married his wife Melita in 1969, and she celebrated his birthday with him last month.