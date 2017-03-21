Harpdog Brown and his Travelin’ Blues Show will entertain guests at the Blues and Bites Gala fundraiser next month.

The Autism Support Network will be hosting a Blues and Bites Gala Fundraiser next month to support B.C. families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Emceed by Global BC reporter Catherine Urquhart, the event – set for April 8 – will treat guests to tasting stations by chef Peter Bucher, B.C. wine pairings and entertainment by award-winning Canadian blues musician, Harpdog Brown and his Travelin’ Blues Show.

Proceeds raised will go towards providing services, education and support to families affected by ASD.

“Affecting one in every 68 children born today, Autism Spectrum Disorder can have a considerable impact on families, both emotionally and financially,” said Dione Costanzo, director, Autism Support Network, in a news release.

“The Blues and Bites Gala helps raise funding to ensure that our organization can continue to offer support and education to our community and families throughout B.C.”

The event is to take place at 6:30 p.m. at Semiahmoo Secondary, 1785 148 St. Tickets ($125) can be purchased at https://autismsupportbc.ca/bb2017/