Katya Slepian/Black Press

The March 25 event is the first of several collaborations with the Kwantlen First Nation

Fort Langley is digging a little deeper into its connection with the Kwantlen First Nation at this Saturday’s Adult Night: Cultural Evening at The Fort.

“We want to focus on indigenous culture both today and long ago,” said Fort Langley National Historic Site spokesperson Nancy Hildebrand.

The night will feature performances from both a modern first nations girl group and a traditional storyteller.

“M’Girl will be sharing their love of nature and we will also have Fern Gabriel telling stories,” said Hildebrand.

The fort has been focusing on strengthening its connection to the Kwanten First Nation, she added.

"We’ve been building up a relationship with the Kwantlen First Nation because they were the trading partners for the trading post back in 1864,” said Hildebrand. The historic site has several walking tours and other events in collaboration with the Kwantlen First Nation planned for 2017 to celebrate Canada 150.

“We want them to feel comfortable sharing their stories with the public. It’s an important part of Canada’s history,” she said.

The adult-only cultural night starts with refreshments at lelem’ at the fort cafe and runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at www.culturalnightatthefort.brownpapertickets.com.