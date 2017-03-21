Most seniors dread the day they will receive the letter directing them to their family doctor, for a physical, psychological and cognitive test, which will help determine their fitness to drive. Steve Wallace, of Wallace Driving School, says seniors should adopt a proactive response to any such request.

If this might be you, come to a seminar on Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. in Heritage Hall, Duncan United Church, 246 Ingram St., Duncan.

You will learn some proactive steps to take when you are asked to submit to a review of your driving skills, and some tips to make it easier.

There is no charge for this seminar. Donations to help with the cost of the venue are gratefully received. For more information, or to RSVP call 250-746-6043, or email kathiefielding@ duncanunited.org