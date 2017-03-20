- Home
Plant and Jumble sale in time for Spring
Cathy Moultan and Glen Elsey of Backyard Botanicals in Merville, were on of many businesses at the annual Plant and Jumble sale at the Campbell River Community Centre on Sunday. The event included a seed swap, seed sales and both businesses and community groups showcasing their wares.
The rooster crowed at quarter to two at the annual Plant and Jumble sale at the community centre on Sunday which included a seed swap, seed sales and a garden expo for both businesses and community groups.
