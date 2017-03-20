  • Connect with Us

Plant and Jumble sale in time for Spring

Cathy Moultan and Glen Elsey of Backyard Botanicals in Merville, were on of many businesses at the annual Plant and Jumble sale at the Campbell River Community Centre on Sunday. The event included a seed swap, seed sales and both businesses and community groups showcasing their wares. - Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
— image credit: Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
  • by  Jocelyn Doll - Campbell River Mirror
  • Campbell River, BC posted Mar 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The rooster crowed at quarter to two at the annual Plant and Jumble sale at the community centre on Sunday which included a seed swap, seed sales and a garden expo for both businesses and community groups.



