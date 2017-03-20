  • Connect with Us

Building during Spring Break

The Museum at Campbell River hosted a Lego Day on Saturday to kick off Spring Break. - Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
The Museum at Campbell River hosted a Lego Day on Saturday to kick off Spring Break.
— image credit: Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
Kids gathered at the Museum at Campbell River on Saturday afternoon for a few hours of Lego fun. The museum hosted a Lego day to get the kids out of the house at the beginning of Spring Break.

