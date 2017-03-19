A Langley team, known as Nine Strong, are shaping their world by fostering personal improvement and overall generosity.

A group of Langley ladies, better known by their group name Nine Strong, are in the midst of a good deed competition that will see Breakfast Club of Canada benefit from some generosity.

The nine local women, Erin Schwaiger, Charlene DelMaestro, Carmen Phelan, Teresa Randle, Mary-Barbara Stigum, Faith Turnbull, Lizette Etsebeth, Danielle Weber and Daineca Olson, are participating in Langley’s Total Makeover Challenge (TMC) and planning a charity fundraiser at the end of the month that will help them achieve part of their goal.

This is a task presented to them by the Shape Your World Society, host of the TMC, in an effort to encourage leadership and teamwork skills, explained Schwaiger.

The women are given four weeks to choose a charity, write a comprehensive business plan, as well as organize and host a fundraiser of their choosing.

They are up against two other groups of challengers, in the spirit of friendly competition, Schwaiger explained.

“Of course, we’d love to raise the most money, but we also plan on attending our fellow challengers’ events to show our support – it is the charities that win in the end, after all,” she said, noting that proceeds will be split between the breakfast club and Shape Your World Society.

She said the passion and hard work from all group members is apparent.

“The TMC and this fundraiser have had a significant impact on our lives – the changes we are seeing in ourselves and each other are more than we could have hoped for and that is a direct reflection of the work and determination being put in by these fabulous women.” Schwaiger said.

Their fundraiser is being held Thursday, March 30, from 6- to 10 p.m. at the Townhall Public House, #101 – 19640 64th Ave.

Tickets are $20 and include a burger (veggie, chicken or beef), a beverage (beer, wine, or pop), a side of fries and a chance at some door prizes.

There will be a silent auction, entertainment, and prizes.

For tickets, people can call Erin Schwaiger at 604-727-9723.

Winning team unveiled in May

In the meantime, Shape Your World is holding a cocktail party and announcing the top 5 teams, plus one wild card team in Langley on Wednesday, April 12.

A similar program is being run in Abbotsford, where the finalists will be announced March 11.

Voting for the top local team will happen in early May, with the winners announced on May 16, in conjunction with a Shape Your World fashion show.