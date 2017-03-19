Drive for the Cure Foundation members Doug Hawley and Rob Jeeves presented $22,500 to Dr. Donald Shirley and staff members of the LMH Colonoscopy Clinic for the purchase of a new colonoscope.

"This new equipment is very helpful for us," said Dr. Shirley, a long-time Langley physician.

"This new colonoscope means more efficiency – the more scopes we have the better care we can provide for our patients."

A colonoscope is a thin, flexible tube that has a small video camera attached that enables the physician to take pictures or video of the large intestine (colon). A colonoscopy helps find ulcers, colon polyps, tumors, and areas of inflammation or bleeding. During a colonoscopy, tissue samples can be collected and abnormal growths can be taken out. Colonoscopy can also be used as a screening test to check for cancer or precancerous growths in the colon or rectum.

"The Drive for the Cure Foundation has been raising money through events such as our annual golf tournament for 19 years. Our desire is to fund equipment that is used to fight cancer," said Doug Hawley.

"We started out working with the BC Cancer Society and we funded a lot of equipment there, but then expanded our reach by providing funding to various local hospitals. We really enjoy seeing the equipment and knowing that it’s hard at work in our communities."

Located in the Ambulatory Care Unit, the Colonoscopy Clinic performs almost 100 colonoscopies each week. The more scopes they have, the longer they last, as they can be rotated through on a continuous basis.

"We rely heavily on our donors to help purchase equipment for our hospital and we’re really grateful for the long-standing support of Drive for the Cure Foundation," said Kate Ludlam, Donor Relations, LMHF.

"Their organization has been supporting us for a long time – since 2004 – and almost $200,000 has been provided to our hospital, to purchase equipment."