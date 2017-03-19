Layla Katzel, 6, was born with Down syndrome and many birth defects that required multiple surgeries at a young age. In May, her wish will be granted when she her family visit Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. Pictured are Layla and her sisters in Langley.

The province of B.C. officially proclaimed March as Children’s Wish Month, and to celebrate, Pacific Blue Cross has teamed up with the B.C. & Yukon Chapter of the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada to launch the Text Bluewish campaign.

In the past five years, the wishes of 10 Langley children fighting life-threatening illnesses have been granted, including six-year old Layla Katzel’s.

Layla was born with Down syndrome and various birth defects that required multiple surgeries at a young age. Then, at only 20 months old, Layla was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

But in May, Layla’s wish will be granted when her family visits Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

Community members who would like to help grant wishes can text BLUEWISH to 80100 to donate $5, $10 or $20. Donations can also be made online at www.textbluewish.ca.

Pacific Blue Cross will match donations to help reach a goal of $10,000 — the average cost of a wish.