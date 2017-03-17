The annual general meeting of The Alberni Project Society will take place March 27 at Tulio’s Restaurant at 625 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay at 7 p.m. TAPS administers the HMCS ALBERNI Museum and Memorial (HAMM), and the mobile memorial The Alberni Project (TAP), now based in Courtenay and the Comox Valley Regional District respectively.

The AGM is open to all members of TAPS, as well as the general public interested in supporting or volunteering with TAPS programs and events. Membership forms are available online through the museum’s website, at the museum’s reception desk, or will be available at the AGM.

This year’s AGM will focus on election of a new board, fundraising efforts, and supporting the new location of HAMM. Following the meeting there will be a film on the relocation and renovations of HAMM’s new facility and a tour of HAMM’s current show of She Believed She Could and So She Did.

Light refreshments will be provided. Parking for this event is available next to HAMM or across the street on Cliffe Avenue.

For more information, visit alberniproject.org, phone 250-897-4611, or visit HAMM at 625 Cliffe Ave.