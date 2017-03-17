Spring Break is shaping up to be an exciting time at the Comox Valley branches of the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

This year’s programming is heading under the sea, and the library promises to show you a whale of a good time. Whether you come out for the puppet show, want to learn origami, or want to learn about what floats and what doesn’t, there is something for everyone.

Check out the full calendar of events at virl.bc.ca/programs-and-events or pick up a schedule at the library.

Special for teens

Teens have not been forgotten, and for the first time the library has put together a Spring Break Teen Mini Challenge. Adapted from the popular Teen Summer Challenge, this is a mini version full of mini tasks. There are even mini prizes to be won, including a grand prize of an iPad Mini! Pick up a task booklet in the branch or visit http://virl.bc.ca/teensfor more info.

Writing contest

Vancouver Island Regional Library and Rebel Mountain Press have partnered once again to bring you the In Our Own Voice teen writing contest.

This is an island-wide contest open to students from Grades 8-12. Winners and runners-up are published in an anthology book created by Rebel Mountain Press. Last year, the Comox Valley produced not only the winner, but several of the runners-up. Can we do it again?

In support of this contest, the Courtenay Library will be hosting a Teen Writers: Character Development workshop on Saturday, March 25 from 2:30-4. For more information, visit http://virl.bc.ca/programs-and-events. Submissions for the contest are due March 31. The contest is free to enter. Visit inourownvoice.com/contest-details for detailed submission information.